SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Tom Arceneaux has made appointments to a Citizens Capital Improvements Committee to study a plan for a bond issue election next year.
The committee will be tasked with attending several meetings between now and the end of the year in preparation of the April 27 election.
Nineteen citizens -- two from each City Council district and five at-large representatives -- have been selected. So far, that includes Ronald Robinson, Jacqueline Collins Sabbath, Christopher Coe, Mavice Thigpen, Louis Avallone, James West, Grant Nuckolls, Scott Ward, Steve Martin, Michael R. LaFitte, Casaundra Calloway and RJ Johnson.
The at-large members include: Larry Evensky, Terry Moore, Conner Peterson and Hilary A. Wooley. Retired LSU-S Chancellor Dr. Larry Clark has agreed to chair the committee.
Additional members will be added to the committee later.