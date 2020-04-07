SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins and his senior staff will take a 10 percent pay cut for the remainder of the fiscal year in an effort to overcome an estimated $25 million loss in revenue.
This comes as the city weighs options to manage the economic impact of COVID-19, according to a news release Tuesday from the city.
"We are fighting a two-front war. COVID-19 has created both a public health emergency and an economic crisis in Shreveport. We have to ensure that Shreveport citizens are staying safe and abiding by the governor's stay-at-home order, but we also have to grapple with the fiscal ramifications of that order," said Perkins. "We do not yet know the total fiscal impact, but initial estimates project a $25 million loss in general fund revenues through the end of April. We also know that we will have to make difficult decisions. We will have to cut deep into the city's budget, and the first of those cuts will be to my salary."
Perkins and Chief Financial Officer Sherricka Fields Jones met Tuesday with Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and Councilman John Nickelson to discuss the fiscal impact of COVID-19. Fuller is vice-chairwoman of the Shreveport City Council and Nickelson is chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee.
Perkins, Jones and council leadership had an in-depth discussion about the pressures imposed on the city's budget by the pandemic and the possible remedies. Budget cuts are forthcoming, but with no indication as to when the pandemic will subside, the breadth of cuts is impossible to forecast, Perkins said in the release.
Reductions in non-personnel related expenditures, as well as hiring freezes, furloughs and workforce reductions are currently under consideration. No decisions have been made at this time, the release states.