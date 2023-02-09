SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Tom Arceneaux on Wednesday signed demolition letters on 35 properties in an effort to clean up city blight.
The Property Standards Department recommended the properties.
“Blight, if allowed to stay, turns into more blight. As it spreads, crime spreads,” said Arceneaux. “The issues are tied together, and that’s why my administration is taking a proactive approach that begins with these demolitions.”
Next, property standards will ensure that those properties’ ownership has not changed. If it hasn’t, demolition will begin within 30 days.
Once demolished property standards will assess the costs involved and the city will issue a lien against the property.
Arceneaux said property standards has been instructed to take an aggressive approach when it comes to addressing blight by issuing citations and having violators appear in Environmental Court.
Here are a list of the properties:
- 4219 Youree Dr.
- 214 Merrick St.
- 148 Lister St.
- 1313 Centenary Blvd.
- 4741 McDaniel Dr.
- 3916 Mayfield St.
- 4141 Ester St.
- 3880 Doris St.
- 4154 Melon St.
- 4139 Henry St.
- 7107 Burlingame Blvd.
- 2532 Merwin St.
- 2550 Merwin St.
- 3127 Dupont St.
- 2750 W College St.
- 3501 Darien St.
- 3301 Judson St.
- 2719 Anna St.
- 1516 Myrtle St.
- 1844 Poland St.
- 936 Portland Ave.
- 1418 Portland Ave.
- 1700 Portland Ave.
- 1704 Portland Ave.
- 1828 St John St.
- 1539 Arlington Ave.
- 2002 Talbot St.
- 3271 Marjorie St.
- 2166 Freddie St.
- 1621 Martin L King Dr.
- 1748 Midway St.
- 1633 Oakdale St.
- 1541 Belwood St.
- 4017 Joplin Ave.
- 1327 Summers St.