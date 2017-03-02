The Shreveport businessman who wants to be compensated for discovering that the city had underbilled heavy water users by at least $1 million has filed a defamation suit against Mayor Ollie Tyler and her top aide, saying they made malicious comments he was involved in what amounted to a shakedown.
Scott Pernici and his attorney, Michael Wainwright, filed the suit Thursday in Caddo District Court seeking unspecified damages and retractions from the mayor and Chief Administrative Officer Brian Crawford.
Pernici said he discovered billing errors on his and other people's water bills in 2015, and he and Wainwright brought it to the attention of city officials. Pernici wanted a 25 percent share of the additional revenue the Water Department would receive during the first four years. The city corrected the billing problem and Pernici sued, saying the Tyler administration violated a confidentiality agreement by going ahead and fixing the problem without compensating him.
After the first news reports on the issue, the mayor issued a statement saying Pernici kept demanding more money and threatening to publicly expose the water billing problem. Tyler said she would "not allow the city to be extorted or blackmailed." She also questioned whether Pernici got inside information from City Hall about the billing errors.
The lawsuit also alleges Crawford, in an interview on KEEL radio, said the mayor considered Pernici's and Wainwright's demands to be a threat.
"The accusations of blackmail and extortion, holding the city hostage, bullying and shakedown, coupled with a declaration that the matter is being referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation, carry the unmistakable inference that Wainwright and Pernici have engaged in criminal activity which constitutes defamation per se," the suit said.
A spokeswoman for Tyler declined comment on the suit, saying the city does not comment on pending litigation.
In previous court filings, the city said it was obligated to fix the water-billing error. It is fighting Pernici's suit.
"The purpose of the scheme was to force the city to choose between paying Pernici $1 million or staying quiet about a water billing error, which was a violation of a city ordinance, a bond agreement a federal court consent decree and the Clean Water Act," the city's attorney, Julie Lafargue, wrote in a court motion.