SHREVEPORT, La. --Mayor Adrian Perkins will interview finalists for the city's next fire chief starting Thursday.
The interview process is expected to take two weeks. Eighteen applied and passed the civil service exam. That list has been narrowed to 11 finalists.
"This appointment is extremely important in ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens and visitors and I guarantee we will select the right person for the job," said Perkins said in a news release.
Chief John Lane has been serving as substitute chief since former Chief Scott Wolverton announced his retirement lats year following 28 years on the job. Lane did not apply for the permanent position.