GIBSLAND, La. – Gibsland Mayor Ray Ivory was in step with the governor in issuing his own mandatory shelter in place order Sunday.
But he didn’t mince words expressing his frustration with people who continue to ignore orders to not to gather in large groups. And to those who continue to go to stores to buy "tissue," also known as toilet paper.
The mandatory order means “you got enough stuff, you’ve got enough tissue,” Ivory said in the Facebook post. “Any more you get, you’re just being selfish. Stay at home, keep you’re a** at home. … At some point you got to say I got enough.”
Ivory said he decided to get tough after driving around Gibsland Sunday and seeing churches having services and people milling out and about and shopping.
“I don’t think folks realize the importance and seriousness of what’s going on in the state,” he said.
Ivory said his order means Gibsland residents should remain at home except for essential business and functions. Everyone should have necessary supplies by now to be able to “survive” for two weeks, he said.
He told residents to stop going to Walmart and the “dollar store.”
“Use common sense folks. Somebody’s got to start,” he said. “It’s up to us in Gibsland to start. That’s one town the governor doesn’t have to worry about.”