Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler's administration has gotten fed up over persistent problems with water and sewer billing. It filed suit Friday to recover some of the lost revenue from chronic underbilling and announced it plans to replace the software provider that set up the billing system.
The Tyler administration sued Systems & Software, alleging "various errors" in programming tiered rates into the city's computerized billing system. The suit seeks to recover $1.05 million in lost revenue due to underbilling.
Tyler also said she will not renew S&S's $3 million contract when it expires at the end of the year.
The city's water and sewer billing system has been beset by problems. There has been widespread underbilling of water and sewer accounts and hundreds of other residents are also complaining of overbilling.
"The (billing system) has not functioned properly or as intended ... and these failure have resulted in system wide problems which have affected the City's ability to accurately bill its customers and collect water and sewer revenue," states the suit filed in Caddo District Court. "These failures constitute a breach of (S&S's) obligations."
"The administration has sought to hold the contractor accountable for the errors," the mayor said in a statement after the suit was filed.
S&S did not respond to a request for comment on the suit.
S&S was brought in to work for the city in 2010 during the administration of former Mayor Cedric Glover. The city had awarded a contract for Triton Water Technologies of Hammond to provide new water meters, and Triton in turn hired Systems and Software as a subcontractor to implement a computerized water billing system, city documents show. City employees were to operate it. Both groups have had problems getting it right, according to emails and lawsuits.
The search for a new software company will include a standard good-government clause: The administration said the company that gets the contract must disclose if it has hired someone to help get the contract.
Lynn Braggs, the campaign manager for Glover and campaign coordinator for Tyler, was on the payroll of Triton when it got the water-meter contract.
The suit against S&S comes as the city is fighting a lawsuit by Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici, who maintains he discovered chronic underbilling totaling more than $1 million and the Tyler administration took steps to try to fix the problem without compensating him. Last month, Pernici filed another suit alleging citywide overbilling of sewer bills.
A string of emails last fall among the mayor, Department of Water and Sewerage Director Barbara Featherston and S&S engineers discussed problems with underbilling heavy water users, underbilling sewage accounts in part of the city, and with meters connected to sprinkler systems. In one email, an S&S representative apologized for the sewer billing errors, saying, "We take full responsibility."