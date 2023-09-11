SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Arceneaux took to Facebook Monday to encourage Shreveport residents to remember the first responders on Sept. 11.
Arceneaux reflected on the devastating attack on our nation 22 years ago. He said the anniversary is not only a time to mourn, it is also a time to be grateful.
"Be grateful for the people who went into the building. Be grateful for the people on Flight 93," Arceneaux said. "We are grateful for all the first responders and thank them for all they do for us here in Shreveport."