SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center.
At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
"Most of the big fish are not going to come through a city economic development department. They're going to come through the state economic development (office), or they're going to come through the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, or they're going to come through the BRF, all of which are significant drivers of larger industrial and distribution centers," Arceneaux said.
"Not true at all," Mayor Perkins responded. "That's the reason why Governor John Bel Edwards said, when he was making the Amazon announcement, that had it not been for the city of Shreveport and our vision to actually have that certified site, we wouldn't have got it. That was the reason why we were on the phone every time Amazon called before the big announcement, making sure that permitting and other things at the local level would actually come through."
But Democratic Louisiana Senator Greg Tarver then said, "The state wound up putting all the money basically for Amazon -- $5.5 million. The parish contributed. But the city did not contribute any money to Amazon. I know. I was on the appropriation committee that put the money in the economic fund for Amazon."
Perkins threw another barb on the continued theme of economic development after Tarver changed the subject.
"We need to deal with crime," Tarver said. "If we don't deal with crime, forget economic development. We must deal with (crime) first."
Perkins then said, "Whenever you're skewing numbers and making this community look worse than it is, I promise you, you can do more economic harm than any shooting in our neighborhoods."
Perkins has touted crime statistics from the Shreveport Police Department that show the city's homicide rate is down 44 percent from last year.
Arceneaux expanded on his thoughts about helping small business, saying, "We need to consult with those local businesses to find out what the city is doing that is helpful, and what the city is doing that's in the way. And so I do plan to appoint a small business task force to help us determine those things and make those changes."
No Party Candidate Mario Chavez said, "We need to figure out how do we incentivize, as a city, our workforce development, where we have children learning how to work on robots, software, technology, where they're getting paid $25 to $35 an hour jobs. We become the central hub for America where we're turning out the workforce of tomorrow. That's true economic development."
The Amazon facility will utilize robotics, and employ a thousand people when it opens, possibly late next year.
Chavez also said, "A city is no different than a business. We need our city built on a firm foundation where we have a culture and a climate of customer service."
The four candidates who participated in the forum were chosen by a vote of the NSBA board. The forum came four weeks before election day, November 8.