SHREVEPORT, La. – A previously unannounced candidate but a face familiar to Shreveport voters is a late-day qualifier for the race for mayor.
LeVette Fuller, the current District B councilwoman, signed up Friday afternoon. Fuller announced two weeks ago she would not seek reelection to her council seat.
Her entry into the race makes 10 so far who want to lead the city.
She’ll take on incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, who qualified Friday morning. Making his recent announcement official, state Sen. Greg Tarver qualified early Friday afternoon, along with Daryl Ware.
They join previously qualified candidates Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux and Julius Romano.
Today is the last day for candidates to sign up for the Nov. 8 election.
The deadline is 4:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:
MORE THAN ONE PARISH:
U.S. Senate: Beryl A. Billiot, Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Bradley McMorris, Aaron C. Sigler
U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: Mike Johnson, Bossier City
Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman
Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett
CADDO PARISH:
First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.
Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin G. "E." Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux, Julius Romano, Adrian Perkins, Greg Tarver
Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery, Tabatha "Tab" Taylor
Shreveport Council District B: Gary Brooks, Mavice Hughes Thigpen, Craig B. Lee
Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro, Rebecca Thomas, Joseph H. Carstensen
Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations, Alan Jackson, Alvin Ray Oliver
Shreveport Council District F: James Edward Green
Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson, Antonio Washington
Caddo Parish Commission member District 6: Steffon D. Jones
School Board District 1: Steve Umling, Kisha Gayle Newsom
School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green, Orlisa Nash Johnson
School Board District 3: Terence Vinson
School Board District 4: “Don” Little
School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart
School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel
School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon, Barbara Smith-Iverson, Linda Rasberry Smith
School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe, Mike Morales
School Board District 9: Barry Rachal
School Board District 10: Katie McLain, Jon Shaffer Glover, Rodney Jiles
School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates
School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell, Joy Sims, Carter L. Bedford, Sheila Crosby Winberly, Barbara Johnson Simpson
Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos
Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen, Melvin "Gene" Presley
Blanchard aldermen (5 to be elected): John Fuller, Judy Presley, Jimmy Whittington, Jeff Guin, Patsy A. Lee
Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan
Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson
Vivian alderman: At-large - Angela Marie Channell, Robert T. Green Jr.; Ward 1 - James Martin, Glenn O. Miles; Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 3 - Samuel Hodge; Ward 4 - Raymond Williams
Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney
Belcher police chief: Major Fant, Sam Sparkman
Belcher village aldermen (3 to be elected): Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum, Catherine Spivey Crain, Peter Scurlock, David Strahan
Gillam mayor: David P. Griffin, Adam L. Oliver
Gilliam police chief: Bobby J. Smith
Gilliam village aldermen (3 to be elected): Susan Luccous, James A. Bickmore, Amy Malone, Marjorie Lynn Esque
Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon, Cynthia Clark, Chester Coffman, William Moore
Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell
Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson
BOSSIER PARISH
School Board District 1: Billie Jo Brotherton
School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus
School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith
School Board District 4: Duane Deen
School Board District 5: Adam Bass
School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard
School Board District 7: Craton Cochran
School Board District 8: Kenneth Wiggins
School Board District 9: Eric Newman
School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby
School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer
School Board District 12: Erick Falting, Zandra Ashley
Constable in Justice of the Peace District 5: Peter "Andy" Modica
DESOTO PARISH
School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn
School Board District 2: Neil Henderson
School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard
School Board District 4: Donald B. "Donnie" Dufour, Xavier Foster, Robert Mitchell
School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas, Katina Lane
School Board District 6: Coday Johnston, Brian LaFleur
School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan, Sonja Smith Polley
School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross
School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.
School Board District 10: Bobby Boyd, LaTarsha Ross Shelton
School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather, Johnny R. Jones
Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson
Grand Cane aldermen (3 to be elected): K.E. "Ed" Campbell, Clayton Davis, Rhonda Meek
Keachi mayor: Travis Whitfield
Keachi town councilmen (5 to be elected): Jeanette Pons Avila, William Chad Burford, Patty Russell, Michael Gresham, Jeffrey Zeigler
Stanley village aldermen (2 to be elected): Dane Blount, Angela Cleveland
WEBSTER PARISH
School Board District 1: Margaret Edens
School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas, Terrell Mendenhall
School Board District 3: Charles Strong
School Board District 4: Jeri "JJ" O'Neal
School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes
School Board District 6: Fred Evans
School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart
School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon
School Board District 11: Jerry Lott
School Board District 12: Susan Addington
Minden mayor: Nick Cox
Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.
Minden City Council: District A – Darrell Morris, Carlton “Buddy” Myles, Wayne Edwards; District B – Damien Kemp, Joey Frye; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy, Vincen "Cheese" Bradford, Maretta Gage, Latasha Anderson Mitchell; District D - Habacu Morales, Michael Roy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass, Michael Fluhr
Springhill mayor: Ronnie Hearnsberger, Ray Huddleston, Courtney Allen
Springhill police chief: Will Lynd
Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier, Danyell Gipson; District 2 - Johnny Craig, Dennis Smith; District 3 – Stacey Willard, Debra Rester; District 4 - Alex Edwards, Mike Whitlock; District 5 – Brandy White, Derek Melancon
Cotton Valley police chief: Donald Dillard Jr., Sante Douglas Jr.
Dixie Inn mayor: Kay Hallmark-Stratton, Donna Hoffoss
Dixie Inn village aldermen (1 to be elected): Anthony Crittenden, Nell Finlay
Doyline mayor: Gary T. Carter, Crystal "Christie" Gates
Doyline police chief: Robert Hayden Jr.
Doyline aldermen (3 to be elected): Steven Bridwell, Jakie "Bubba" Daniels, Rachael Stanley Muniz
Heflin police chief: Paul B. Migues
Heflin village aldermen (3 to be elected): Hallie Demoss
BIENVILLE PARISH
Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican, LaShondra Elaine Russell, Bonnie Stephenson
Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato, Ciera Murphy
Arcadia Town Council: District 1 - Lydia "Lottie" Harris, Jerry L. Abney; District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 3 - Joseph C. Pruitt Jr., Glen Kyle; District 4 - Edwin Mason, Patsy Roberson; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams, Vickery "Vicki" Caskey
Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining
Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson
Ringgold Town Council: District 1 - Kenya Iverson; District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums; District 4 - Keith C. Johnson; District 5 - Alan D. Clayborn
Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett
Castor village aldermen (3 to be elected): Darryl Clark, Shaunte Williams, Randi Grillette
Gibsland mayor: Ray Ivory Sr., Jeannie Y. Richardson
Gibsland police chief: Gregory Pickens
Gibsland town aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson, Gary Durham, Angela "Nub" Adams
Mount Lebanon mayor: Aaron Clark
Mount Lebanon town aldermen (5 to be elected): Michael "Mike" King, Anna M. Lathan, Kimberly Rigdon, Philip L. Towns, Eric Rigdon
Bienville village aldermen (3 to be elected): James "Jamie" Smith Jr.
Bryceland village alderman (1 to be elected): Susan Renee Loe
Saline village aldermen (2 to be elected): Marvin "Buddy Parker, Jimmie R. Rogers
CLAIBORNE PARISH
Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton, Thomas "Jake" Tabor
Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith
Haynesville town council member: District 1 - Janell Maddox Brown, Mae "Kitty" Williams, Valinda Webb; District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield, Seth Winn; District 3 - Betty Richardson, Barbara Beene Torrence; District 4 - Dewatha Malone; District 5 - Stacy Rogers, Matt Faulkner
Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders, Linda Ferrell Mozeke
Homer marshal: Roger Smith, Van McDaniel
Homer Town Selectman: District 1 - Alonzo Mitchell, Carl Anthony Warren; District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 4 - Verletha "Lisa" Adams; District 5 - Sammy Kirk, Patricia Jenkins
Athens mayor: Ann Brown
Athens police chief: Keith Watkins
Athens village aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener, Brenda S. English, James E. Holloway, Gessner Jett
Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue
Junction City police chief: Brian Hux
Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp, Melvin Smith, Toby Wilson
NATCHITOCHES PARISH
Campti mayor: Katrina Y. Evans, Deborah "Dody" Reliford, "Dori" Telsee, LaRon Winslow, Lionel Telsee
Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall, Rickey Armstead
Campti town council (5 to be elected): Mary Donaway Collins, Francis "Frank" Gill, Bence Nicholas, Chris James
Clarence mayor: Leslie Oglesby
Provencal mayor: Daniel Gongre, Charlene Jones Womack
Provencal police chief: Michael May
Provencal aldermen (3 to be elected): "Joe" Givens, Ricky D. Coe, Kris Hall, Dustin Adcock, Daniel Jones
Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan, Gordon O'Con, James Walker, Pamela Jennings
Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne O'Con II, Terri Matthews
Robeline village aldermen (3 to be elected): Gilda Jenkins, Ann Moran, Mike Solice Sr., Rodney French, Lovace Henry Sowell, Bubba Ivy, Tracy Jordan, Marcus Behan, Courtney Freeman
Goldonna mayor: Gayle Cloud
Goldonna police chief: Lawrence Sampey
Gibsland village aldermen (3 to be elected): Reed Franklin, Deveon Brister, Norvel Garner, Jesse Rachal
Ashland mayor: Terry Chesser
Ashland police chief: Fred Holland
Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams, Ann Anderson, Nathan Cherry
RED RIVER PARISH
Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott
Hall Summit aldermen (3 to be elected): Jason Briggs, Willie Jiles Jr., Barbara Moore Perrin, Kathleen "Kathy" Quick
Martin mayor: Marcie Davis, Mary Ann Longino
SABINE PARISH
11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry
Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier
Zwolle police chief: Daniel Thomas
Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers, James M. Hubbard, Allen Rivers, Darlene Frazier, Carolyn Cutright, Martha Rivers Henderson, Sandra Love Newton, Randy L. Sepulvado, Jermaine Thomas
Noble mayor: Gerri Anderson, Beverly Aaron Rivers
Noble village aldermen (3 to be elected): Claire Marie Lopez, Mark Rivers
Fisher aldermen (1 to be elected): Samuel Clifton, Elizabeth Reagan