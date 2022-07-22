SOS become a candidate home page

SHREVEPORT, La. – A previously unannounced candidate but a face familiar to Shreveport voters is a late-day qualifier for the race for mayor.

LeVette Fuller, the current District B councilwoman, signed up Friday afternoon. Fuller announced two weeks ago she would not seek reelection to her council seat.

Her entry into the race makes 10 so far who want to lead the city.

She’ll take on incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins, who qualified Friday morning. Making his recent announcement official, state Sen. Greg Tarver qualified early Friday afternoon, along with Daryl Ware.

They join previously qualified candidates Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux and Julius Romano.

Today is the last day for candidates to sign up for the Nov. 8 election. 

The deadline is 4:30 p.m. 

Here’s a look at who’s in the race so far by parish:

MORE THAN ONE PARISH:

U.S. Senate: Beryl A. Billiot, Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., Baton Rouge; “Xan” John, Lafayette; John Kennedy, Baton Rouge; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, New Orleans; MV "Vinny" Mendoza, Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, Bunkie: Syrita Steib, Metairie; Thomas Wenn, Amite, Salvador P. Rodriguez, Bradley McMorris, Aaron C. Sigler

U.S. Representative 4th Congressional District: Mike Johnson, Bossier City

Second Circuit Court of Appeal Third District: Frances Pitman

Third Circuit Court of Appeal First District: Elizabeth Pickett

CADDO PARISH:

First Judicial District judge: Edwin Byrd, Shreveport.

Mayor: Lauren Ray Anderson, Mario C. Chavez, Tracy Mendels, Melvin G. "E." Slack Jr., Tom Arceneaux, Julius Romano, Adrian Perkins, Greg Tarver

Shreveport Council District A: Kinsey Montgomery, Tabatha "Tab" Taylor

Shreveport Council District B: Gary Brooks, Mavice Hughes Thigpen, Craig B. Lee

Shreveport Council District C: Jim Taliaferro, Rebecca Thomas, Joseph H. Carstensen

Shreveport Council District E: Tony Nations, Alan Jackson, Alvin Ray Oliver

Shreveport Council District F: James Edward Green

Shreveport Council District G: Ursula Bowman, Carla D. Buntyn, Derrick L. Henderson, Antonio Washington

Caddo Parish Commission member District 6: Steffon D. Jones

School Board District 1: Steve Umling, Kisha Gayle Newsom

School Board District 2: Jasmine R. Green, Orlisa Nash Johnson

School Board District 3: Terence Vinson

School Board District 4: “Don” Little

School Board District 5: Bonita Douzart

School Board District 6: Mary A. Trammel

School Board District 7: Darrin Dixon, Barbara Smith-Iverson, Linda Rasberry Smith

School Board District 8: Christine Tharpe, Mike Morales

School Board District 9: Barry Rachal

School Board District 10: Katie McLain, Jon Shaffer Glover, Rodney Jiles

School Board District 11: John L. Albritton, Jessica Yeates

School Board District 12: Dottie H. Bell, Joy Sims, Carter L. Bedford, Sheila Crosby Winberly, Barbara Johnson Simpson

Blanchard mayor: Jim Galambos

Blanchard police chief: Gerald Allen, Melvin "Gene" Presley

Blanchard aldermen (5 to be elected): John Fuller, Judy Presley, Jimmy Whittington, Jeff Guin, Patsy A. Lee

Vivian mayor: Ronnie Festavan

Vivian police chief: Ryan Nelson

Vivian alderman: At-large - Angela Marie Channell, Robert T. Green Jr.; Ward 1 - James Martin, Glenn O. Miles; Ward 2 - Denise Alexander; Ward 3 - Samuel  Hodge; Ward 4 - Raymond Williams

Belcher mayor: Jennifer Fant, Christi McWhiney

Belcher police chief: Major Fant, Sam Sparkman

Belcher village aldermen (3 to be elected): Mallory Brantly, Katy Sparkman Gorum, Catherine Spivey Crain, Peter Scurlock, David Strahan

Gillam mayor: David P. Griffin, Adam L. Oliver

Gilliam police chief: Bobby J. Smith

Gilliam village aldermen (3 to be elected): Susan Luccous, James A. Bickmore, Amy Malone, Marjorie Lynn Esque

Mooringsport mayor: Tyler Gordon, Cynthia Clark, Chester Coffman, William Moore

Mooringsport police chief: Janet Sowell

Mooringsport council members (3 to be elected): Ashley Anderson

BOSSIER PARISH

School Board District 1: Billie Jo Brotherton

School Board District 2: Kent L. Bockhaus

School Board District 3: Tammy Armer Smith

School Board District 4: Duane Deen

School Board District 5: Adam Bass

School Board District 6: Glenwood L. “Glen” Bullard

School Board District 7: Craton Cochran

School Board District 8: Kenneth Wiggins

School Board District 9: Eric Newman

School Board District 10: Sandra “Samm” Darby

School Board District 11: Robert Bertrand, Miki Royer

School Board District 12: Erick Falting, Zandra Ashley

Constable in Justice of the Peace District 5: Peter "Andy" Modica

DESOTO PARISH

School Board District 1: Dudley M. Glenn

School Board District 2: Neil Henderson

School Board District 3: Jeffrey Dillard

School Board District 4: Donald B. "Donnie" Dufour, Xavier Foster, Robert Mitchell

School Board District 5: Alice Hamilton Thomas, Katina Lane

School Board District 6: Coday Johnston, Brian LaFleur

School Board District 7: Dale E. Morvan, Sonja Smith Polley

School Board District 8: L. Mark Ross

School Board District 9: Ronnie L. Morris Sr.

School Board District 10: Bobby Boyd, LaTarsha Ross Shelton

School Board District 11: Rosie Mae Mayweather, Johnny R. Jones

Grand Cane mayor: Marsha Richardson

Grand Cane aldermen (3 to be elected): K.E. "Ed" Campbell, Clayton Davis, Rhonda Meek

Keachi  mayor: Travis Whitfield

Keachi town councilmen (5 to be elected): Jeanette Pons Avila, William Chad Burford, Patty Russell, Michael Gresham, Jeffrey Zeigler

Stanley village aldermen (2 to be elected): Dane Blount, Angela Cleveland

WEBSTER PARISH

School Board District 1: Margaret Edens

School Board District 2: Debbie W. Thomas, Terrell Mendenhall

School Board District 3: Charles Strong

School Board District 4: Jeri "JJ" O'Neal

School Board District 5: Ronald Rhymes

School Board District 6: Fred Evans

School Board District 8: Glenda Sherrill Broughton, Phillip Michael Smart

School Board District 10: Johnnye Kennon

School Board District 11: Jerry Lott

School Board District 12: Susan Addington

Minden mayor: Nick Cox

Minden police chief: Jared McIver, Larry Morris Jr.

Minden City Council: District A – Darrell Morris, Carlton “Buddy” Myles, Wayne Edwards; District B – Damien Kemp, Joey Frye; District C – Javelin Lashundria Hardy, Vincen "Cheese" Bradford, Maretta Gage, Latasha Anderson Mitchell; District D - Habacu Morales, Michael Roy; District E – Thomas Adams Jr., Andy Pendergrass, Michael Fluhr

Springhill mayor: Ronnie Hearnsberger, Ray Huddleston, Courtney Allen

Springhill police chief: Will Lynd

Springhill aldermen: District 1 – D. Nicole Frazier, Danyell Gipson; District 2 - Johnny Craig, Dennis Smith; District 3 – Stacey Willard, Debra Rester; District 4 - Alex Edwards, Mike Whitlock; District 5 – Brandy White, Derek Melancon

Cotton Valley police chief: Donald Dillard Jr., Sante Douglas Jr.

Dixie Inn mayor: Kay Hallmark-Stratton, Donna Hoffoss

Dixie Inn village aldermen (1 to be elected): Anthony Crittenden, Nell Finlay

Doyline mayor: Gary T. Carter, Crystal "Christie" Gates

Doyline police chief: Robert Hayden Jr.

Doyline aldermen (3 to be elected): Steven Bridwell, Jakie "Bubba" Daniels, Rachael Stanley Muniz

Heflin police chief: Paul B. Migues

Heflin village aldermen (3 to be elected): Hallie Demoss

BIENVILLE PARISH

Arcadia mayor: O'Landis "Bubba" Millican, LaShondra Elaine Russell, Bonnie Stephenson

Arcadia police chief: Andrew J. Cato, Ciera Murphy

Arcadia Town Council: District 1 - Lydia "Lottie" Harris, Jerry L. Abney; District 2 - Melanie Monroe; District 3 - Joseph C. Pruitt Jr., Glen Kyle; District 4 - Edwin Mason, Patsy Roberson; District 5 - Rita Desai, Timothy Williams, Vickery "Vicki" Caskey

Ringgold mayor: Milton Vining

Ringgold police chief: Freddie Peterson

Ringgold Town Council: District 1 - Kenya Iverson; District 2 - Eddy Higginbotham; District 3 - Sarah Allums; District 4 - Keith C. Johnson; District 5 - Alan D. Clayborn

Castor mayor: Vicki Pickett

Castor village aldermen (3 to be elected): Darryl Clark, Shaunte Williams, Randi Grillette

Gibsland mayor: Ray Ivory Sr., Jeannie Y. Richardson

Gibsland police chief: Gregory Pickens

Gibsland town aldermen (5 to be elected): Dianna Pearson, Gary Durham, Angela "Nub" Adams

Mount Lebanon mayor: Aaron Clark

Mount Lebanon town aldermen (5 to be elected): Michael "Mike" King, Anna M. Lathan, Kimberly Rigdon, Philip L. Towns, Eric Rigdon

Bienville village aldermen (3 to be elected): James "Jamie" Smith Jr. 

Bryceland village alderman (1 to be elected): Susan Renee Loe

Saline village aldermen (2 to be elected): Marvin "Buddy Parker, Jimmie R. Rogers

CLAIBORNE PARISH

Haynesville mayor: Roderick D. Hampton, Thomas "Jake" Tabor

Haynesville police chief: Anthony C. Smith

Haynesville town council member: District 1 - Janell Maddox Brown, Mae "Kitty" Williams, Valinda Webb; District 2 - Linda Beene Holyfield, Seth Winn; District 3 - Betty Richardson, Barbara Beene Torrence; District 4 - Dewatha Malone; District 5 - Stacy Rogers, Matt Faulkner

Homer mayor: Tommy Sanders, Linda Ferrell Mozeke

Homer marshal: Roger Smith, Van McDaniel

Homer Town Selectman: District 1 - Alonzo Mitchell, Carl Anthony Warren; District 2 - Johnny "Road Buddy" West; District 3 - Jimmy Hand; District 4 - Verletha "Lisa" Adams; District 5 - Sammy Kirk, Patricia Jenkins

Athens mayor: Ann Brown

Athens police chief: Keith Watkins

Athens village aldermen (3 to be elected): Dianne Spigener, Brenda S. English, James E. Holloway, Gessner Jett

Junction City mayor: Charles Hogue

Junction City police chief: Brian Hux

Junction City aldermen (3 to be elected): Harold Brantley Cupp, Melvin Smith, Toby Wilson

NATCHITOCHES PARISH

Campti mayor: Katrina Y. Evans, Deborah "Dody" Reliford, "Dori" Telsee, LaRon Winslow, Lionel Telsee

Campti police chief: Christopher Bush, Charles "Bruce" Marshall, Rickey Armstead

Campti town council (5 to be elected): Mary Donaway Collins, Francis "Frank" Gill, Bence Nicholas, Chris James

Clarence mayor: Leslie Oglesby

Provencal mayor: Daniel Gongre, Charlene Jones Womack

Provencal police chief: Michael May

Provencal aldermen (3 to be elected): "Joe" Givens, Ricky D. Coe, Kris Hall, Dustin Adcock, Daniel Jones

Robeline mayor: Bobby Behan, Gordon O'Con, James Walker, Pamela Jennings

Robeline police chief: Shelby Borders, Kenneth Wayne O'Con II, Terri Matthews

Robeline village aldermen (3 to be elected): Gilda Jenkins, Ann Moran, Mike Solice Sr., Rodney French, Lovace Henry Sowell, Bubba Ivy, Tracy Jordan, Marcus Behan, Courtney Freeman

Goldonna mayor: Gayle Cloud

Goldonna police chief: Lawrence Sampey

Gibsland village aldermen (3 to be elected): Reed Franklin, Deveon Brister, Norvel Garner, Jesse Rachal

Ashland mayor: Terry Chesser

Ashland police chief: Fred Holland

Ashland village council members (3 to be elected): Joshua E. Adams, Ann Anderson, Nathan Cherry

RED RIVER PARISH

Hall Summit mayor: Danny Scott

Hall Summit aldermen (3 to be elected): Jason Briggs, Willie Jiles Jr., Barbara Moore Perrin, Kathleen "Kathy" Quick

Martin mayor: Marcie Davis, Mary Ann Longino

SABINE PARISH

11th Judicial District judge: Verity Gentry

Zwolle mayor: Marvin Frazier

Zwolle police chief: Daniel Thomas

Zwolle councilmen (5 to be elected): Harry Babers, Jane Rivers, James M. Hubbard, Allen Rivers, Darlene Frazier, Carolyn Cutright, Martha Rivers Henderson, Sandra Love Newton, Randy L. Sepulvado, Jermaine Thomas

Noble mayor: Gerri Anderson, Beverly Aaron Rivers

Noble village aldermen (3 to be elected): Claire Marie Lopez, Mark Rivers

Fisher aldermen (1 to be elected): Samuel Clifton, Elizabeth Reagan

