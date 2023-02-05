SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. This incident resulted in the death of a citizen. In line with the Arceneaux Administration’s commitment to transparency, the Shreveport Police Department immediately notified the Louisiana State Police. LSP has taken over the investigation of the incident.
Any event that results in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter. The police officer, the decedent, their families and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The City and SPD will cooperate fully with LSP in its review of this matter.
LSP has directed that all communications about the incident come to and from LSP. The Mayor’s office will comply with that directive so as not to jeopardize the investigation or its independence. Any inquiries prior to the conclusion of the investigation should be directed to LSP.