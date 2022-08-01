Burn Bans as of Monday, 8/1/2022
Burn Bans as of Monday, 8/1/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - McCurtain county of southeast Oklahoma is now under a burn ban.  The red shading indicates all of the counties and parishes in the ArkLaTex that are included:

Oklahoma:  McCurtain

Arkansas:  Miller, Sevier, Hempstead, Lafayette, Nevada, Columbia and Union

Louisiana:  Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Lincoln, Union, Jackson, Red River, Sabine and Natchitoches

Texas:  Sabine, San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Panola, Rusk, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Camp, Titus, Morris, Cass, Bowie and Red River.

Drought Monitor as of 7/28/2022

The lack of widespread and significant rainfall plus the increasing drought according to the NOAA Drought Monitor are to blame.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments