Kolby Russell Watson

Kolby Russell Watson (courtesy: McCurtain County Sheriff's Dept.)
IDABEL, Okla. - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department, conducted an operation that resulted in the capture Saturday night and arrest of one of the escaped inmates from McCurtain County Jail.
 
Kolby Russell Watson was taken into custody without incident at a location in central McCurtain County.
Kolby Russell Watson

Kolby Russell Watson (courtesy: McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)

Watson, Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, Justin Michael Hughes, and Jerome Lynn Rutherford escaped Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. during a routine head count. They were being held on charges for distribution, possessing stolen property, and narcotics charges. 

Donnie Kale Middlebrooks

Donnie Kale Middlebrooks (courtesy: McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
Justin Michael Hughes

Justin Michael Hughes (courtesy: McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
Jerome Lynn Rutherford

Jerome Lynn Rutherford (courtesy: McCurtain County Sheriff's Office)
If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Please call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (580) 286-3331.
 
Report a typo on this article
0
2
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments