Watson, Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, Justin Michael Hughes, and Jerome Lynn Rutherford escaped Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. during a routine head count. They were being held on charges for distribution, possessing stolen property, and narcotics charges.
IDABEL, Okla. - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department, conducted an operation that resulted in the capture Saturday night and arrest of one of the escaped inmates from McCurtain County Jail.
Kolby Russell Watson was taken into custody without incident at a location in central McCurtain County.
If you see any of these individuals, do not approach. Please call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (580) 286-3331.