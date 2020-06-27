MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Ok - Oklahoma has been hit with a significant uptick of Covid-19 cases. That includes McCurtain County which nearly doubled in positive cases almost overnight.
Friday afternoon, KSOU reported the county had 236 cases, citing the Oklahoma State Health Department. Saturday afternoon, the OSHD updated those numbers to 406 positive case. That calculates to a 230 total increase in 24 hours.
For the entire state, Oklahoma has increased by 299 confirmed cases, bringing the total to 12,642.
There are also seven additional deaths, bringing the total death toll to 384. One of those deaths occuring in McCurtain County. A male in the 65 and older age group.