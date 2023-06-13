IDABEL, Okla. - A special primary election to fill a vacant seat on the McCurtain County Board of Commissioners is set for Tuesday.
The resignation of Mark Jennings after a scandal alleging he participated in a conversation about killing two reporters and hanging Black people has left the District 2 commissioner seat open.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for the resignation of several McCurtain County officials following the comments which were recorded by the McCurtain Gazette-News. In the audio, there were talks about lynching and murder and having holes dug two newspaper reporters.