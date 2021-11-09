SHREVEPORT, La.- A city council meeting is interrupted by protestors demanding justice for Tommie McGlothen back in April of 2020 McGlothen died while in police custody.
The officers have been charged with negligent homicide and malfeasance on Tuesday his loved ones took a stand. They came to the city council meeting expecting to speak during the city council meeting.
City leaders didn’t allow public comment during the meeting which led to the family being escorted out of the meeting.
“We demand the firing of those officers that was our purpose here, they still have their job after what the community has seen,” said Tommie McGlothen.
“We are members of this community we pay our taxes, and we abide the law but in the end my brother is gone. His kids are suffering, and I am suffering. I know what is going to be done to fix this so that six months from now it’s not another family crying for justice for their loved one,” said Laquita McGlothen.
Louisiana State Police is reviewing the case.