SHREVEPORT, La. – The family of a man who died this spring in police custody wants the city and police chief to pay a $25 million settlement demand to keep the case out of court.
James Carter, of The Cochran Firm in Metairie, informed Mayor Adrian Perkins, City Council members and Police Chief Ben Raymond via a letter on Monday if they are willing to start settlement discussions by the end of Thursday then a lawsuit will not be filed.
Carter represents family of Tommie McGlothen Jr., a 44-year-old Shreveport man who died on April 5 after fighting with Shreveport police officers who are accused of using force to detain him.
Four SPD officers – Treona McCarter, 28, Brian Mathew Ross, 27, James LeClare, 27, all of Shreveport, and D’Marea Johnson, 25, of Bossier City – were indicted last month on charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with McGlothen’s death.
Carter references other officer-involved deaths across the U.S. in his letter, saying “several progressive jurisdictions have settled similar matters pre-litigation.” He also mentions the City Council’s vote on July 14 to unanimously pass a resolution asking the U.S. Department of Justice to review SPD’s use of force and training policies.
District Attorney James Stewart, whose office presented the case to the grand jury, said McGlothen’s death was preventable. In a statement last month, he said the SPD officers’ “violations of use-of-force policy and protective-custody policy demonstrated a reckless disregard for a known risk of harm to McGlothen.
An attorney representing one of the officers told KTBS prior to the indictments the officers’ actions were reasonable given the circumstances they were dealing with in trying to subdue McGlothen.
McGlothen fought with police officers who arrived on Eileen Lane to investigate an attempted car burglary. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other encounters with police earlier that day, spit at one of the officers. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
Carter said in his letter the officers beat McGlothen with a baton while he was handcuffed. He said they pulled him to his feet and shoved him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. Carter said McGlothen was shoved head down in the back of a patrol unit, where he was left unsupervised for 48 minutes.
Fire Department paramedics who had been called to check the condition of one of the officers also checked McGlothen before leaving. McGlothen was later found unresponsive and the Fire Department then took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Stewart said a forensic pathologist from outside Caddo Parish was brought in to review the McGlothen case. That pathologist confirmed Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma’s conclusion that death was caused by “excited delirium” but said the combination of physical force used by police and a delay in getting medical attention for McGlothen caused his death, Stewart said.
Carter said there was “no legal justification for the excessive use of force.”
He is representing McGlothen’s family members, which includes Kimberly McGlothen, Tamera Jones, Avery Jones and Tommie Dale McGlothen III.