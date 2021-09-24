SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Louisiana man was convicted of second-degree murder by a Caddo Parish Jury in a trial that ended late Thursday.
Brandon Curtis McLaughlin of Houma, 22, was found guilty by the nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom. The trial began Monday.
The jury determined that on May 26, 2019, McLaughlin shot the victim, James Dale Gonyer, 21, six times with a .40-caliber handgun while they were at McLaughlin's residence at the time in the 7600 block of the Blanchard-Latex Road in west Caddo Parish.
When McLaughlin returns to face Judge Victory on Oct. 5 he faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
McLaughlin was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kodie K. Smith and Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Mark Rogers.