SHREVEPORT, La. - The I-49 Inner City Connector has been discussed for decades, and you can expect 2021 to take that discussion to a whole new level.
Advertising agencies have been hired, media and awareness campaigns have started as the decision on the I-49 route moves closer and closer to what's called a "record of decision." That's the final step for if and when the approximately 3.2-mile connector will be built and where.
Some in the business community say there will be hundreds of millions of dollars of positive impact to the area if it's built. Others say, not so fast.
"We don't want it to come through any community or any part of the community because there is going to be some pitting of the neighbors against each other. So we want to keep this out of the community," said Dorthy Wiley, president of Allendale Strong.
"It will actually link I-10, I-20 and I-30 through Louisiana. That is a huge opportunity for us regionally as a transportation and distribution hub. It also opens up other parts of our downtown area to development. There will be a couple of access points in downtown on 4th street and Hearne," said Timothy Magner, Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce president.
After decades of studies and meetings and discussions for and against, the record of discussion is expected late this year or early 2022.