SHREVEPORT, La. -- In order for the U.S. to develop herd immunity to COVID-19, medical experts say it is necessary for 65-80% of the population to be vaccinated. But many people are skeptical of the vaccine, and some even fear it.
One reason for the skepticism is the speed at which the vaccine was created. A vaccine usually takes years to develop. So, the first COVID vaccines being authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in months causes concern.
But the COVID-19 vaccine was actually years in the making. Research had been done on similar coronaviruses – SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) years before. It was that research that led to the fast creation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This vaccine wasn't started in development back in March. This started way back when we first had SARS, which is a related coronavirus, not the same, but related. So they started making a vaccine for SARS. Didn't need it, because SARS didn't spread,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health regional director. “Well, here comes MERS. They pulled it back out started working on it some more, got even further down the line with it.”
And then COVID-19, a similar coronavirus to SARS and MERS, made its appearance in 2020.
“So, when this coronavirus came out, they took it back off the shelf, and they kept moving forward with it,” said Whyte. “So, we were several months ahead from already working on it before we started with COVID.”
Another reason for skepticism came after the first doses were given in England and two women had allergic reactions to the vaccine.
Dr. John Vanchiere, the lead investigator on the Pfizer vaccine study at LSU Health Shreveport, said the two women had a history of adverse reactions to vaccines.
“Anyone who had had an allergic reaction to a vaccine previously was excluded from the clinical trial. So we couldn't have seen that in the clinical trial,” he said. “So now the recommendation is, if someone has had an allergic reaction to a vaccine in the past, they should be observed, if they choose to receive the vaccine. Now, they should be observed for at least 30 minutes, and they should have an epi pen, which is you know, to counteract an allergic reaction and lactic reaction if necessary.”
Vanchiere said the use of an epi pen after receiving a vaccine would counteract the allergic reaction, but most likely not affect the effectiveness of the vaccine.
Those have had an allergic reaction to medications or vaccines should call their personal doctor before getting the COVID-19 vaccine.