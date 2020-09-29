SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport business owner was sentenced Tuesday to three y ears and four months in prison for filing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Robert Clifton Poimboeuf, 58, underreported gross receipts of his business, D&G Holdings LLC, from 2011 to 2015. He concealed from his tax return preparers at least two bank accounts reflecting income earned and falsely characterized business receipts as non-taxable loans.
As a result, Poimboeuf shorted the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by almost $2 million.
U.S. Judge Maurice Hicks, Jr. also ordered Poimboeuf to one year of supervised release and to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $1,904,477.
Acting U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard Zuckerman expressed appreciation to special agents of the IRS-Criminal Investigation who conducted the investigation, and trial attorney Kevin Schneider of the Tax Division, who assisted Van Hook in prosecution of the case.