LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Medical marijuana sales in the state of Arkansas have generated nearly 50 million in tax revenue for the state since mid-2019. Twenty-five million of that total revenue was collected in just the last 9 months.
Meaning the demand for medical marijuana is growing and with the cap on the number of dispensaries allowed, the prices for the patient are higher than other states.
Good Day Farm in Little Rock is one of 37 medical marijuana dispensaries in the state of Arkansas.
“In terms of traffic, it’s honestly just all walks of life for our patients. Old and young come in here to find all sorts of relief, especially during a pandemic,” Director of Retail Mike Bonis said.
Bonis said dispensaries become a community gathering place for some of their patients.
“A lot of people in the industry were worried about the high tax raise and everything but we’re just happy to have a program and be able to get back to the community,” Bonis said.
The Department of Health said that over 78,000 Arkansans have a medical marijuana card.
“Since that first dispensary opened in 2019 in May, Arkansans have spent about $430 million to purchase about 63, almost 64,000 pounds of medical marijuana. Which I think it’s safe to say that exceeds our expectation because you never know how many people will participate. It’s just a bit of a wild guess,” Scott Hardin is with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission and says the industry has thrived during the pandemic.
Medical marijuana is taxed 10.5% in the state. There’s a 6.5% sales tax on most retail items in the state. The 4% privilege tax goes to UAMS to establish a national cancer institute.
“If you walk into a dispensary and spend $100, you’ll spend 10.50 additionally in state taxes,” Hardin said. “Those two taxes, we’ve collected just under $50,000,000, 49,.6 million to be specific.”
But there are challenges facing the industry. There’s a cap of 40 dispensaries in the state while next door Oklahoma boasts thousands.
“When this amendment passed back in 2016 it did not give the state any oversight into pricing. The state doesn’t set pricing. There’s really nothing that we can do. It’s just driven totally by the market so when you go to some of these websites and compare Arkansas‘s pricing to other states, you have a number of patients that are frustrated by the fact that you can obtain it cheaper in Oklahoma,” Hardin said.
At Good Day Farm, they say it’s the same thing with coffee shops, not everybody is going to have what you need.
“Cannabis is not very socially excepted here, and we try to do our best to end those stigmas that have been brought to this industry. As far as I’ve seen I can tell you a lot less people are stressed in Arkansas right now,” Bonis said.
In order for the state to allow for more dispensaries Arkansans would have to go back to a state-wide vote or two thirds of the legislature would need to vote to amend the amendment to the state constitution and allow for more dispensaries.