LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Medical marijuana sales have surpassed $75 million since the first dispensary opened last year, with Arkansans spending nearly $30 million on the product since March 1.
Of the $75 million in sales, approximately $8 million will go to the state in taxes. The state legislature determined revenue from a four percent privilege tax will be directed to UAMS for the establishment of a National Cancer Institute.
So far, over 12,000 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold, with just over 2,300 pounds sold at Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs.
In March, dispensaries in Arkansas saw their largest single-day of sales since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.
Department spokesman Scott Hardin said that on March 20, $565,000 was spent on 92 pounds of product.
There are currently 22 operational dispensaries across the state.