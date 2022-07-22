COUSHATTA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Coushatta to meet with Red River Parish Sheriff Glen Edwards.
Sheriff Edwards first took office in 2012 and is currently on his third term. With almost 40 years of experience in law enforcement, Sheriff Edwards says that you have to have a calling for this career. Sheriff Edwards also says that it takes different characteristics to be in law enforcement. However, the ultimate goal is to help solve the problems of others.
"It's just something that's in you and to police the people that you live with, especially within these small rural parishes," said Sheriff Edwards. "It's takes compassion, discretion, judgement and common sense. It's not always about the ticket or about the arrest. People have problems. We're there to help solve them."
According to Edwards , his term ends in October 2023, but he plans to run again.