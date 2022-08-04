ARCADIA, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Arcadia to meet with Bienville Parish Sheriff, John Ballance.
Sheriff Ballance first took office in July 2000. An interesting fact about Sheriff Ballance is that he likes to pray about a situation first before acting on it. Sheriff Ballance says that his biggest challenge as sheriff is trying to please everyone. When he learned that he couldn't, he says that it's best as sheriff to always do the right thing and everything will fall into place.
"People that were your friends before you got into law enforcement are not your friends anymore," said Sheriff Ballance. "The ones that weren't your friends want to be your friends now so that's one challenge right there. I've learned to do the right thing every time and everything will fall into place."
According to Ballance, his term ends in July 2024, but he plans to run again.