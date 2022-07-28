SHREVEPORT, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Shreveport to meet with Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.
Sheriff Prator first took office in July 2000. When it comes to law enforcement, the public's perception matters according to Sheriff Prator. He says that he's proud of the reputation of the Caddo parish Sheriff's Office for their dedication in helping to serve and protect the citizens of Caddo parish.
"I'm proud of the reputation of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office," said Sheriff Prator. "We have that reputation that we're gonna take care of business. We're gonna take care of business, whatever it takes. And people respect the Caddo Parish Sheriff deputies. I'm proud of that reputation if nothing else. If everything else is stripped away, I'm proud of the way that people look at us and the public trust that they have in the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office."
According to Prator, his term ends in 2023, but he plans to run again.