NATCHITOCHES, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Natchitoches to meet with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff, Stuart Wright.
Sheriff Wright first took office in July 2020. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement that helped to prepare him for the job as sheriff. Within that 40 years of experience Sheriff Wright has over 35 years of experience as a lawyer.
"If you look up the definition of law enforcement, that starts from the time a crime is committed, to the investigation, to the arrest, to the pre-trial motion, to the trail, to the post-conviction, to the appellate, to the probation, and the parole," said Sheriff Wright. "So it involves all of that and that's where my experience is. I have over 40 years of experience in dealing with the criminal justice system. It's such an interesting thing. Everyone loves all of your tv shows, your crime shows and I get to actually do it."
According to Sheriff Wright, his term ends in 2024, but he plans to run again.