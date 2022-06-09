MANY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Many to meet with Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
Mitchell took office in July 2020, but says that being sheriff is a second nature to him. Mitchell says that he was known as the bully patrolman in high school. He would stop bullying whenever he witnessed it because it made him uncomfortable and just wanted to maintain peace among everyone. He still carries that characteristic with him today.
"I was like the bully patrol I guess you can call it," said Mitchell. "If someone was picking on someone or something, it'd make me feel weird so I'd stop it."
"The good Lord gave me the size to be able to do that, but I didn't hurt anybody. I just wanted them to behave you know. A peacekeeper, I've always been that guy and it followed me all the way through my life."
According to Sheriff Mitchell, his term ends in June 2024, but he plans to run again.