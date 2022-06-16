MINDEN, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Minden to meet with Webster Parish Sheriff, Jason Parker.
Sheriff Parker first took office in 2019. Sheriff Parker says that through the challenges that comes with being sheriff, the job never stops. However, because it's not your typical 9-5 job, the outcomes of the challenges of being sheriff are what make the job rewarding.
"I love my job and it's the best job in the world," said Sheriff Parker. "It can be stressful at times and it can be a lot on your shoulders." "My job is not eight to four, it's 24/7. I love helping folks and I love serving people. That's my heart."
"I'm 48 years old. I've got a lot left in me and good Lord willing, I'll be here for a little bit longer. "
According to Sheriff Parker, his term end in 2023, but he plans to run again.