MANSFIELD, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Mansfield to meet with DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson.
Richardson first took office in 2018 and at age 40, he is currently the youngest sheriff in the state of Louisiana.
"My mother worked in law enforcement and my father was a state trooper and lots of family members and close family friends were in law enforcement," said Richardson. "From a very young age, I knew law enforcement was something that I wanted to do. I generally have a nature to want to protect people and people who can't protect themselves: children, elderly, special needs certainly have a big place in my heart."
According Sheriff Richardson his term as sheriff ends July 2024, but he plans to run again.