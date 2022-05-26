BOSSIER CITY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Benton to meet with Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.
Benton serves as the parish seat of Bossier Parish. Whittington first took office as sheriff in July 2012 and is currently serving his third term and intends on running again once it ends.
"From the sheriff's office to police to the school board to Benton, Haughton, Plain Dealing, we're just a caring community, '' said Whittington. ''We're big enough to get a lot of things done, but we're still small enough to care and make a difference. I wouldn't live anywhere else on the planet."
"People ask me sometimes, why don't you retire and do state legislature or some other office, " said Whittington. "Why would I give up the best job in the world? I have the best job in the world."
According to Whittington, his next election is scheduled for October 2023 and he plans on running again as sheriff of Bossier Parish. If he wins, he'll retake office again in July 2024.