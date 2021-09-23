MARSHALL, Texas - Memorial City Hall Performance Center is ready for the 2021-2022 season of performing arts. This year’s season will officially open on Friday.
In honor of the upcoming season and the crowds to fit in the auditorium in the newly renovated Memorial City Hall, the City of Marshall is offering citizens, past residents and historical lovers everywhere the opportunity to have their very own historical bench from the original MCH. These benches provide an opportunity to connect with the past, while also contributing to the future of Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
The ornate benches are black cast-iron and metal with the original wood on the armrests, fashioned from the seats that were inside the original MCH. The benches will make a perfect addition to any sunroom, outdoor patio, garden, or pool area and can comfortably sit two people.
For more information about the unique and historic benches, contact Memorial City Hall Performance Center Manager, Glen Barnhart, at (903) 934-7992 or stop by MCH located at 110 East Houston Street during business hours, Monday through Friday.