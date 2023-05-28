TEXARKANA, Ar. - Texarkana Funeral Home honored our veterans with a service on Sunday at the Memorial Gardens.
Following the hoisting of colors, the national anthem, pledge of allegiance and invocation, the POW/MIA empty chair was set and the placing of the wreath were part of the service.
Chairman Sheldon Evans of the Texarkana Area Veterans Council gave a brief history of the first Memorial Day in 1865 at the close of the Civil War in Charleston, South Carolina, which was held with a crowd of 10,000 people, consisting mostly of freed slaves and white missionaries staging a parade around the racetrack.
The term “Decoration Day” was initially dubbed for Memorial Day since the name was derived from decorating graves, which was, and still is, a central activity of the commemoration.
Organizations represented at Sunday’s service included American Legions #25 and #58, Disabled American Veterans #222, Marine Corps League #1149, Veterans of Foreign Wars #4562 and Vietnam Veterans of America #278.