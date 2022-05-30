TEXARKANA, Texas – The Memorial Day service held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas drew a crowd of locals honoring U.S. fallen heroes of wars past.
Master of Ceremonies for the service was Charles Jordan, administrative officer for the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs who delivered a heartfelt message for the tribute to soldiers, seamen, airmen, and Marines who sacrificed their lives for our country.
Jordan also offered the invocation and roll call of local veteran organizations.
The service included Pipe Master, Dr. George W. English, III performing “Going Home” and later “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
In addition, the Marine Corps League Detachment, 1149 offered the Presentation of Colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The same League honored fallen soldiers with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.
Hunter Digby, a Pleasant Grove High School student played the National Anthem on the trumpet.
The guest speaker was Dr. Kyle Peters, Pastor of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks, Tex. whose message stressed, “there is no greater sacrifice than for one to lay down his life for freedom.”
Placing of the Wreath was given by U.S. Veteran Robert Hernandez who also presented the POW-MIA Table Ceremony.
Vickers Fuqua, President of Texarkana Funeral Homes and third generation Funeral Director, was available to pass out tributes and refreshments to the attendees of the Memorial Day service.