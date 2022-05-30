TEXARKANA, Texas - On the Texarkana, Texas side, just steps away from the Ark. side on Veterans Memorial Hwy, a group of Texarkanans gathered at the Korea/Vietnam Memorial to hear the names of local fallen soldiers read aloud from the Korean and Viet Nam Wars as well as those from The War on Terrorism.
The event was hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #278.
As well as the reading of the names of the fallen soldiers, also included in the service was the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, and some acoustic guitar music with vocals.
Much appreciation to those who fought for our country, lives and freedom who made the ultimate sacrifice for Americans was present amongst the attendees proudly holding small U.S. flags waving in the wind.