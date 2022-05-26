Memorial Day travel amid rising gas prices

SHREVEPORT, La.- Many Americans are already struggling with high fuel prices in their daily lives and for those planning to travel by car this weekend, its going to be more expensive than in previous years.
Gas prices from the first two Memorial days were much lower. In 2021 the national average was $3.04, and in 2020 they were $1.87 per gallon.
Triple A estimates more than 39 million people will be traveling at least 50 miles over the holiday weekend. That number is up 8.3 percent this year. Out of that total estimate, 34 million are expected to be hitting the roads, which is near pre-pandemic levels. This all comes back to the national gas price hitting $4.59 a gallon, which is forcing many drivers to adjust their plans, as well as finding new ways to cut back.
If you have plans to travel around the Arklatex this weekend, here is an idea of how much that trip will cost you.
If you're headed to Destin, Florida from Shreveport it's about 514 miles, and based on the national average price for gas and with an average vehicle milage of 20 miles per gallon, that trip will cost you about $118 each way.
If you're thinking about going to New Orleans, that's about 342 miles from Shreveport and will cost you $78 each way.
Dallas is around 187 miles away for a cost of around $43 there and back.
If you have plans to visit Broken Bow, Oklahoma then that would be around 153 miles for an estimated price of around $35 each way.