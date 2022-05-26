Memorial Day travel amid rising gas prices

If you're headed to Destin, Florida from Shreveport it's about 514 miles, and based on the national average price for gas and with an average vehicle milage of 20 miles per gallon, that trip will cost you about $118 each way.

If you're thinking about going to New Orleans, that's about 342 miles from Shreveport and will cost you $78 each way.

Dallas is around 187 miles away for a cost of around $43 there and back.

If you have plans to visit Broken Bow, Oklahoma then that would be around 153 miles for an estimated price of around $35 each way.