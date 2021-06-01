SHREVEPORT, La. - There was no shortage of crime over the holiday weekend. Multiple shootings left three dead and several injured over the last four days.
The most recent killing happening Monday night on Montana Street where a teenager was found shot to death on the side of the road.
Just after midnight Monday, a 32-year-old man was killed on Westwood Drive.
A drive-by shooting Friday afternoon on Fulton Street left a 16-year-old dead.
There was a shooting early Friday near LSUS at the corner of Millicent and Youree.
There was another shooting that appears to be random on Wall Street Saturday morning.
The victim, Harry Grissom, was shot in the head, hit by a stray bullet while walking to his car. KTBS spoke with one of his friends about the situation.
"Why does this have to happen? Why do we keep going through this every weekend, everyday? It couldn't have happened to a better guy. This guy is a standup guy, a great man. It's terrible," said John Frank.
"You ask yourself when does it end? When does it stop? I truly think that until we get a grip on the city and the law enforcement way and the DA's way and things of that nature. ... Until we really start cracking down on these people it's never going to change. We're going to continue to see this behavior," said Frank.
According to Frank, Grissom is improving in the hospital. He's now talking, sitting up and eating.
Shreveport saw a 155 % increase in homicides from April 2020 to April of this year, with 28 homicides by month's end compared to 11 last year.
However, by the end of May, which ended Monday, the city recorded 11 more homicides, bringing to 39 the total so far in 2021.
Three victims have been teenagers, and there were two double homicides.