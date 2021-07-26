SHREVEPORT, La. -- A memorial has been erected at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office South Substation on Mansfield Road in memory of Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker, who died in the line of duty last week.
Thacker, 82, was killed Friday when his patrol unit was hit from behind as he was assisting with traffic control on Interstate 49 at the scene of an earlier two-vehicle crash. Thacker died at the scene.
Funeral arrangements for Thacker are pending.
Meanwhile, the public can pay its respects at the memorial location.