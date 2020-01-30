CARTHAGE, Texas -- First State Bank & Trust Co. on Thursday presented Jessica Pace, director of Institutional Advancement at Panola College, with a check for $10,000, with the funds to be used to endow the Chris Dickerson Memorial Scholarship, honoring fallen deputy, Chris Dickerson.
Chris Dickerson was killed in the line of duty Dec. 31, 2019 in Gary, Texas.
“First State Bank felt that after the tragedy of Chris Dickerson, we wanted to make an effort to support the first responders of Panola County. We felt that establishing a scholarship with Panola College would be a great way to offer support for generations to come,” said Gene Giles, First State Bank president. “First State Bank has always been supportive of first responders. In fact, we have several currently working at the bank. We felt that it was not only our responsibility, but that we wanted to do something for the community.”
The Chris Dickerson Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a Panola College student.
Dependents of Panola County first responders are eligible to apply. First responders include peace officers, firefighting personnel, and paramedics.