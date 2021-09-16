COTTON VALLEY, La. – A Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy, who worked part-time for the Cotton Valley Police Department, died Aug. 31 while on duty.
Sheriff Jason Parker said Deputy Trey Copeland was pronounced dead at an area hospital after assisting in the pursuit of a motorcyclist on U.S. 371 near Cotton Valley.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was a loyal and dedicated servant to the citizens of Webster Parish. ... He will truly be missed,” Parker said.
Copeland, who worked at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center, was employed at the sheriff’s office for approximately 15 years. Copeland had only been working at Cotton Valley for 6 months.
Copeland was assisting Deputy S. Barton in the pursuit of Johnny Jenkins of Cotton Valley.
“Copeland, who was working in the capacity of a Cotton Valley Officer at the time, assisted in the pursuit. After the pursuit was over and the suspect of the motorcycle was in custody, Officer Copeland indicated he was not feeling well. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” Parker said.
A memorial service will be held for Copeland on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at City on a Hill church, 612 Highway 531 in Minden.
He is the second Webster Parish deputy to die while on duty on his part-time law enforcement job since July.