SHREVEPORT, La. – A memorial service will be held at Friday in Mansfield man who died of injuries sustained in an on-the-job injury.
Christopher Pitt Farnham, 44, died Monday following a fatal accident at Calumet Specialty Packaging in Shreveport. He was a contractor for a company that worked for Calumet.
Shreveport Fire Department EMS and Caddo Fire District No. 5 responded to the scene. Neither provided details about what happened, with SFD citing a federal privacy law related to patient treatment and District 5 deferring questions to SFD.
A source told KTBS Farnham was standing near another worker when he was flung into the side of a forklift after being struck in the chest by a part of a vacuum hose. He collapsed and other workers provided medical help until EMS arrived.
Calls to Calumet Packaging for comment were answered via a statement provided by the corporate office in Indianapolis, Ind. It reads:
“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm a fatal incident at our Calumet Packaging facility. Unfortunately, a contractor did not survive injuries he sustained while working. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of our employees, and we are providing support resources during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities and learning more about the incident. The safety and well-being of our contractors and employees, our community and our customers continues to be our top priority.”
KTBS was unable to confirm Thursday if OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) was notified and conducting an investigation.
Farnham is a native of Springfield, Vt., a U.S. Army veteran and welder by profession. He is survived by his wife, daughter and other relatives.
The memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Mansfield, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. He will be buried at a later date in Rockland, Maine.