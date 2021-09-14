MINDEN, La. — A memorial service has been set for Webster Parish deputy and part-time Cotton Valley police officer Trey C. Copeland, who died Aug. 31 while on duty.
The service is slated for Sept. 22 at 10 AM at City on a Hill church, 612 Highway 531 in Minden.
A "Sea of Blue” is expected to honor Copeland that day. Prior to the start of the service, law enforcement will gather at 9 a.m. at the Webster Parish Courthouse, where they will begin a procession to the church. The route to the church has not yet been announced.
Copeland was on duty as a Cotton Valley police officer at the time at the time of his death, after assisting in the pursuit of a motorcyclist on a Cotton Valley highway. After the pursuit was over and the suspect of the motorcycle was in custody, Copeland indicated he was not feeling well. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Copeland worked as a deputy at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. He was employed at the sheriff’s office for approximately 10 years. He had been working at Cotton Valley Police Department for roughly a year.