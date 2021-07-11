DOYLINE, La- There was no shortage of support from the community to the family of Officer William E. Collins. Collins was shot Friday night while responding to call in Doyline. On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people came out to walk near the area of his last call.
"Everybody in this town knew him," said resident Vicky Pullig. "Anyone that knew him, knew him as Billy. He was always professional, and always nice as pie."
This walk meant a lot to the community.
"It's nice to come together and show each other that we have each others' back," said Pullig.
"But more than anything, it means a lot for the family," said Leah Hackett. Hackett interacted with Officer Collins because she works at the Webster Parish Fire Department. "To show support, especially in a small community. It amazed me at how much support he's gotten."
Meanwhile, in Central Florida, 12-year-old Zechariah ran for Officer Collins on behalf of an organization "Running 4 Heroes Inc." Zechariah ran 1-mile to honor Collins, as he does for every other hero that loses their life while serving the nation. Zechariah has done these runs since 2019.
"I'll never forget him and hope this means as much as possible to the family and the whole department," said Zechariah.
Zechariah ran his mile carrying a flag. The flag will be sent to the family of Officer Collins along with a note from the teen.
Back in Doyline, the community's walk ended with light rain. Pullig said it was the sky crying for the fallen officer. When the rain ended, a rainbow appeared.
"Honestly, he's probably up there cracking up," said Hackett. "We were just talking about that on the walk. It's a real neat thing to happen, perfect timing, the rainbow and everything."
