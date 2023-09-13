SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two men who fought with a Shreveport police officer and a man who rammed his vehicle into a city marshal's unit were arrested in separate incidents this week, Shreveport police said Wednesday in news releases.
A 17-year-old and Demetric Hawkins, 25, were arrested Tuesday night each for felony battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. The teen is additionally charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, while Hawkins is also charged with taking contraband into a penal facility.
Shreveport police said the two men became combative when they were stopped in the 4900 block of Greenwood Road. An officer was attacked, and the teenager tried to take an officer's gun, police said.
Hawkins was involved in the struggle, too, but multiple officers then took both into custody.
The officer who was attacked is expected to recover.
Monday morning, SPD officers and city marshal deputies located Justin Anderson, 20, in the 100 block of East Gregg Street. He was wanted on outstanding warrants.
As officers approached Anderson in his vehicle he drove it into the marshal's unit and tried to get away. Officers were not injured and Anderson was arrested.
He's charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated property damage, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery.