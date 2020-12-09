SHREVEPORT, La. – Two Nevada men who trafficked methamphetamine in Shreveport-Bossier have been sentenced to federal prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Wednesday in a news release.
The two men from Las Vegas -- Rodolfo Baires, 33, also known as Seiko, and James Lee Logan, 59 -- were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Maurice Hicks Jr.
Baires got 12 years and 7 months and Logan received 5 years and 3 months. Both will be on five years of supervised release when they get out of prison.
A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation resulted in the arrests of two men in 2017. Agents discovered a man named "Seiko" was planning to send a large quantity of meth to the Shreveport-Bossier City area for a man named "James" to deliver.
Area law enforcement officers were on the lookout for a vehicle description given to them, and on May 26, 2017, a state trooper stopped the car driven by Logan for a traffic violation. Logan admitted he had driven from Las Vegas.
A K-9 did an open-air search and alerted on narcotics in a spare tire. And that's where the trooper found eight packages of methamphetamine wrapped in cellophane and brown tape. Total weight was 6,100 grams.
An informant helped DEA agents record phone calls with Seiko who was trying to find "James." Eventually, the agents identified Seiko as Baires.