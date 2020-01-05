UPDATE:
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two males and one female have been arrested after a traffic stop lead to a standoff in a home on Leonard road Sunday afternoon.
When the men were stop by a Caddo Sheriff Deputy, both men ditched the car and ran on foot to one of their homes on Leonard Road.
A deputy found a AK-47 pistol and another handgun.
The deputy recognized one of the men and knew he was not suppose to have a firearm.
Several hours in to the standoff, gas was deployed into the home which made the three leave.
It appears that the two males are wanted by another local agency.
The female involvement is still yet under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a possible standoff in South Caddo Parish.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office around 11:30 a.m., Sunday,two men were getting pulled over for a traffic violation.
The Sheriff's Office says the two men ran inside one of their houses, near the intersection of Leonard Road and Red Haw Lane, and barricaded themselves inside.
No word on who the men are, if they are armed or if there is anyone inside the home. The Sheriff's Office is working to find out why they ran from deputies.
KTBS does have a crew on scene.
This story is breaking. Stay with KTBS as we bring more information.