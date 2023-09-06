SHREVEPORT, La. - Men's clothing can be hard to find when facing homelessness or financial problems. That is why the Highland Center has free closets for men, women and children.
While donations flow in for women and children, the men's closet is currently facing a severe shortage.
Simple items like socks, belts and jeans go a long way helping people while they're living on the streets, or to dress professionally for a job interview.
Men are offered three outfits: three pairs of pants, shirts, socks and undergarments.
The men's closet needs more than suit jackets and khakis-- they need everything from plain T-shirts to blue jeans.
Pants ranging from sizes 32, 36 and 38 and shoes sizes 9 to 13 are needed the most. There are no shoes, ties, belts or basic accessories that are needed for men to go to a job interview.
John Butler comes to the Highland Center every other 90 days to resupply himself on clothing he'll need for living out in the streets.
Butler says, "I got one shirt, three pair of pants of underwear and some socks because that will help me out. That's what the Highland Center does. Helps you out with stuff that you can't get when you're out on the street."
The men's closet can help make a difference for people like Butler by providing them clean clothing at no cost.
With the winter coming, now is a perfect time to donate those lightly used jackets, hoodies, and scarves so when cooler weather comes around, the Highland Center will be prepared to distribute warmer clothing.
Donations are tax deductible and go directly to men in need.
You can drop off clothing and shoes at the Highland Center Monday-Friday from noon until 4 p.m.