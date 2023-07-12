SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a week ago, hundreds of people were running for their lives after a gunfight broke out at a Fourth of July party and left four dead and seven injured. Mental health workers said that kind of experience leaves an impact.
“Intrusive thoughts, re-living the experience, avoidance of that particular neighborhood and community, nightmares; just a whole array of things,” said licensed clinical social worker Andrew Wilson.
The National Center for PTSD estimates that 28% of people who have witnessed a mass shooting develop PTSD and one-third develop acute stress disorder.
“People with full blown post-traumatic stress disorder go on to develop what we call comorbidity: other disorders such as substance abuse, depression and anxiety,” said Wilson.
Experts said even if you think you’re ok, it’s better to get evaluated and talk with a professional. So, local mental health workers are offering their services on Saturday.
“We are volunteering our time to meet the needs of that community. And so at this particular time, it's free,” said Wilson.
It will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Lake Bethlehem Church on Martin Luther King Blvd in Shreveport. They said everyone who was affected should come out.
“All I could say for that is our body gets sick, our mind gets sick. We get arthritis, you know? And so we have to rid ourselves of that negative stigma,” said Wilson.