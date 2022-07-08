SHREVEPORT, La. - People living in Louisiana can use all the help they can get when severe weather looms.
State and local government officials, emergency response organizations, nonprofits, and small businesses in the Shreveport-Bossier area came together Friday for the Meta Disaster Resilience Summit at the Shreveport Aquarium.
The goal was to learn directly from experts at Meta and others in the field of crisis response about digital tools local communities can use to respond and communicate during natural disasters.
The trainings covered tools like local alerts and WhatsApp, as well as provide access to a help desk for account and tech support.