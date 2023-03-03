SHREVEPORT, La. – A brief tornado that damaged parts of south Shreveport Thursday evening did not have a strong signature on the National Weather Service’s radar and that’s why a warning was not issued prior to its touchdown, meteorologist Charlie Woodrum said Friday.
“We saw a cell was coming up from DeSoto Paris from the south. We were watching it closely but what was different about this cell It wasn’t demonstrating strong rotation with it that we would typically issue a tornado warning with it. When a storm is this close to our radar, normally we see that rotation very well when a tornado develops. But this was a very low-topped. It was not your typical tall thunderstorm. It was a shorter thunderstorm with weaker rotation and just narrow enough where it just happened to touch down here and didn’t come up with a strong signature on our radar,” said Woodrum.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Shreveport were constantly monitoring radars as the storm system entered the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center had highlighted several days in advance the possibility of severe and tornadic thunderstorms so it was not a surprise, Woodrum said.
Meteorologists are trained to look for specific signals. “We didn’t see that as we were watching as it came through,” Woodrum said, standing in front of a gas station on Youree Road that was one of the structures heavily damaged.
The weather service’s survey team determined the EF-1 tornado with winds about 100 mph and about 100 yards wide touched down on Ellerbe Road at 5:35 p.m. and lifted off near the LSUS campus at 5:40 p.m. Total path was about 3.8 miles.
So far, at least 50 homes have roof damage, ranging from minor shingle loss to some with trees on them and at least one with a chunk of the roof missing. And several other commercial structures were damaged in addition to the gas station.
Woodrum said the weather service always relies upon its partners, whether skywarn spotters, first responders or citizens, to provide information on what they are seeing or experiencing during storms.
When storms are close, they can be detected 400 to 500 feet off the ground. This round of storms was 2,000 feet off the ground.
“We can see fine details up close. But in this case, even this close, the radar scans once every 2 minutes. So, you can still miss the details you need to get the warning out and lead time,” Woodrum said.
“It was a challenging system,” he added.
The tornado in south Shreveport is one of two confirmed so far. The other was in Miller County, Ark.
Three survey teams are still out looking at other areas in the region to see if more can be confirmed. Woodrum said they know of four in the four-state region, but from damage and other reports they’ve received it could end up being as many as 10.